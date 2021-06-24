EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid concern over Hungary law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Several European Union leaders are affirming that discrimination must not be tolerated. It’s set the scene for a heated EU summit later Thursday over new legislation in Hungary that would ban content about LGBT issues to youth. They’re tweeting a coordinated message saying that “hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union.” Hungary is not mentioned by name. But the leaders involved were from some of the 17 nations that earlier this week demanded legal action against Hungary over the bill. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also taking part in the summit. When asked about the bill, he highlighted the need “to be absolutely opposed to any attempt to reinstate discrimination in our societies.”