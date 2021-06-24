Elite school accepts more blacks and Hispanics, fewer Asians

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A premier public high school in northern Virginia has dramatically increased the number of Black and Hispanic students offered admission under a new application system that some Asian American parents say is discriminatory. The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County routinely ranks as one of the best public schools in the country. For decades, though, Black and Hispanic students have been underrepresented. A new admissions process scrapped standardized testing and ensures representation from across the county. Under the new system, the percentage of incoming Black students increased from 1% last year to 7% this year. Hispanic representation increased from 3% to 11%. But Asian representation dropped from 73% to 54%.