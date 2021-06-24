Critic of Palestinian Authority dies during arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority has died during his arrest by PA forces. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of its growing authoritarianism and human rights violations. He had planned to run as a candidate in parliamentary elections before they were called off in April. In a brief statement, the Hebron governorate said his “health deteriorated” when Palestinian forces went to arrest him early Thursday. His family says the security forces beat him with an iron bar.