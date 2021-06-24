Skip to Content

Critic of Palestinian Authority dies during arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority has died during his arrest by PA forces. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of its growing authoritarianism and human rights violations. He had planned to run as a candidate in parliamentary elections before they were called off in April. In a brief statement, the Hebron governorate said his “health deteriorated” when Palestinian forces went to arrest him early Thursday. His family says the security forces beat him with an iron bar.

Associated Press

