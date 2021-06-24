Closed trial begins for Belarus opposition leader’s husband

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A closed trial for the husband of Belarus’ opposition leader has begun at a jail in the city of Gomel. Siarhei Tsikhanouski faces a sentence of up to 15 years on charges that include organizing mass unrest and inciting hatred. Tsikhanouski, a prominent video blogger and activist, aimed to run against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 election. He was widely known for the anti-Lukashenko slogan “ Kill the cockroach.” He was arrested two days after he declared his candidacy that May. His wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, ran in his stead. She fled the country to Lithuania a day after the election as police cracked down on post-election protests.