BuzzFeed to become a publicly traded company

NEW YORK (AP) — BuzzFeed will become a publicly traded company with an implied value of $1.5 billion through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The company, founded by Jonah Peretti in 2006 and initially known for listicles and online quizzes, has established itself as a serious contender in the news business, this year winning a Pulitzer for international reporting. BuzzFeed also said Thursday that it plans to buy Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst for $300 million.