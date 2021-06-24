Bipartisan policing deal unlikely this week in blow to talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators are likely to miss their latest deadline for completing a bipartisan deal on overhauling policing practices. Bargainers have been hoping to complete an agreement by Thursday, before the Senate departs for a two-week recess. Unresolved issues include whether to make individual police officers liable for civil penalties and easier to prosecute for crimes. The stalemate persists 13 months after George Floyd’s killing and with the shadow of next year’s elections lengthening over Congress’ work. A last-minute turnaround is still possible. At the very least, negotiators seemed likely to resume their efforts once Congress returns next month from recess.