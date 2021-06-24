Asia shares mixed as caution prevails ahead of US price data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in a narrow range as investors await new U.S. inflation data. Tokyo and Shanghai were unchanged, while Seoul and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney declined. Fresh data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, when the consumer price index saw year-over-year inflation of 5%. U.S. futures were higher after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators proposed a pared-down plan for $559 billion in new infrastructure spending that could open the door to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals. Stocks were mixed Wednesday in listless trading on Wall Street.