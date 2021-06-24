Amherst creates fund to pay reparations to Black residents

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town has approved creating a fund to pay reparations to Black residents. The Amherst Town Council on Monday voted 12-1 in favor of setting up the fund. Town Manager Paul Bockelman says the approval means the town can now begin accepting contributions for the effort and decide on other ways to finance reparations work. The council is weighing a proposal to designate more than $200,000 in surplus money as an initial seed investment. The council on Monday also approved creating the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, which will develop the town’s reparations plan.