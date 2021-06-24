Africa battles new COVID-19 wave hitting faster and harder

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Africa is facing a devastating resurgence of COVID-19 infections whose peak will surpass that of earlier waves as the continent’s countries struggle to vaccinate even a small percentage of the population. According to the World Health Organization’s Africa office new cases have been rising across the continent since the beginning of May and the resurgence will surpass previous waves by early July. Decreased observance of public health measures, increased social interactions without masks and new variants have contributed to the increased cases. The delta variant that has devastated India has been detected in at least 14 African countries including Congo, Mozambique, Namibia and Uganda.