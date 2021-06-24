2 towns to rename streets in honor of Isley Brothers

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey towns are renaming streets in honor of the Isley Brothers, the legendary R&B group that behind songs including “Shout,” “Twist and Shout” and “It’s Your Thing.” Ron Isley and Ernie Isley are expected to attend separate ceremonies Thursday in Teaneck and Englewood, neighboring towns outside New York City where they lived during the band’s heyday in the 1960s. The group originally came from Cincinnati and at one time included five brothers. They first hit the charts in 1959 with “Shout,” a song later immortalized in the movie “Animal House” and used as a rallying cry at sporting events.