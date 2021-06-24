120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists in Israel say fragments of skull, jawbone and teeth found in a quarry likely come from an archaic group closely related to Neanderthals. The researchers spent a decade analyzing fossil bones uncovered in Nesher Ramla. They reported their findings Thursday in the journal Science. This population of ancient hominin probably lived in the Middle East between 400,000 and 100,000 years ago. That would mean they overlapped with the ancestors of modern humans, homo sapiens, in the Levant region for tens of thousands of years.