Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says its warship has fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs to force a British destroyer aways from Russia’s waters near Crimea in the Black Sea. Wednesday’s incident marks the first time since the Cold War era that Moscow has used live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting soaring Russia-West tensions. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after the British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion in Russia’s territorial waters. It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs ahead of the British ship to persuade it to change course. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move not recognized by most countries.