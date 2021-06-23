Rights group says Greece deports registered asylum seekers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Human rights group Amnesty International says the practice of migrant pushbacks in Greece has become so bad that even people who have applied for asylum are being deported. Amnesty said in a new report Wednesday that it has documented four cases of people who were picked up well inland even though they’d been in Greece for some time. Greek authorities and the EU’s border agency Frontex are routinely accused of denying people their right to apply for asylum. The practice is illegal under EU law and refugee treaties. Often the allegations concern pushbacks in the Aegean Sea. Greece and Frontex strenuously deny conducting such pushbacks. Amnesty wants the EU to launch legal proceedings against Greece.