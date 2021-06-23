Skip to Content

Poll: Many Democrats want more US support for Palestinians

5:00 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll on U.S. attitudes toward a core conflict in the Middle East finds about half of Democrats want the country to do more to support the Palestinians. The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research show that a growing divide among Democratic lawmakers is also reflected in the party’s base. The survey examined Americans’ opinions on the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict this month. That followed May’s devastating 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. Last month’s war highlighted a split among Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. approach toward Israel, with scores of Democrats in Congress demanding Israel and Hamas cease fire.

Associated Press

