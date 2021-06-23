PM Draghi defends Italy from Vatican objections to LGBT law

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has defended the independence of Italy’s parliament in the face of formal objections by the Vatican to a proposed law that would extend discrimination protections to the LGBT community. In an address to the Senate, Draghi said Wednesday that “ours is a secular country.” Many Italians have expressed concern and outrage over Vatican interference after its secretary of state delivered a formal diplomatic communication last week objecting to a proposed law that provide additional protections to the LGBT community.