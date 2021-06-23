Nobelist Wole Soyinka to honor Henry Louis Gates at PEN gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka will be attending this fall’s PEN America literary gala. Soyinka will fly in from his native Nigeria to help present an award to the author, scholar and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr. The literary and human rights organization said Oscar-winner Jodie Foster will also offers words about Gates at the event, either in person or through a taped message. Gates has known Soyinka and Foster for decades. He advised Foster on her senior thesis when she attended Yale University and has been friends with Soyinka for nearly 50 years.