Hong Kong’s embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close no later than Saturday after police arrested five editors and executives and froze $2.3 million in assets linked to the paper. The board of directors said in a statement Wednesday that its print edition and online edition will cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The widely expected move followed last week’s arrests. The five were detained on suspicion of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security. Police cited more than 30 articles published by the paper as evidence of an alleged conspiracy to impose foreign sanctions on Hong Kong and China.