Jury selection begins in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge is carefully focusing on asking potential jurors whether they believe they can be fair and impartial in weighing the plea of guilty but not criminally responsible by a man who killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper nearly three years ago. Jury selection started Wednesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019. But he has pleaded not criminally responsible due to his mental health. The second phase of his trial will be based largely on testimony from mental health experts. Judge Michael Wachs says he plans to have a jury empaneled Friday.