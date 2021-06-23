Injuries, arrests mar 5-day ‘Redneck Rave’ at Kentucky park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave.” The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that drew thousands. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the newspaper 14 people were arrested and another 34 were cited on criminal charges that ranged from assault to drug possession. Court records show those arrested came from Kentucky and several other states including Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee. Doyle says others who attended reported injuries, including one person who was impaled.