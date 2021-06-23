EU chief vows action, says ‘shame’ on Hungary for LGBT law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive is vowing to take action to thwart a new law in Hungary that would ban content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to children. The Hungarian parliament passed the bill last week, but it must be endorsed by the president to take effect. The Hungarian government says the law is meant to protect children but critics say it links homosexuality with pedophilia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday “this Hungarian bill is a shame.” She says she’ll “use all the powers of the commission to ensure that the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed.”