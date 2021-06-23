Buckingham Palace releases ethnic makeup of workforce

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has for the first time released figures on the ethnic makeup of its staff following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations of racism in the royal family. The Royal Household said Thursday that 8.5% of its staff come from ethnic minorities, compared with a target of 10% by next year. The latest census data shows that ethnic minorities account for about 13% of the U.K. population. The staffing figures were released as part of an annual report on royal finances.