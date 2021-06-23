Skip to Content

Britney Spears tells judge: ‘I want my life back’

Britney Spears
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence.

Spears’ condemned her father and others who have overseen the legal arrangement that she said is abusive and has made her feel like a slave.

She said she has been prevented from getting married or having another child and has been forced to take powerful medications against her will.

The judge made no immediate ruling.

