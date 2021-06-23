Black cops seek $8M in University of Washington racism claim

SEATTLE (AP) — Five Black police officers claiming racism at the University of Washington have filed claims for $8 million in damages. They say they were routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that the officers say they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race. The claims for damages are the first step toward a lawsuit. Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call.” The claim says University of Washington Police Chief John Vinson was criticized by white officers for hiring too many Black people. University spokesperson Victor Balta says the institution is launching an investigation.