Global stocks rise after Fed chair says inflation temporary

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures have risen after the Federal Reserve chairman said U.S. inflation is likely to be temporary, helping to calm fears central banks might roll back stimulus to cool price increases. London, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo was little-changed. Sydney declined and Frankfurt opened lower. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to near last week’s all-time high after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the burst of U.S. inflation is in areas that are suffering lack of supplies. Powell said inflation, which hit 5% over a year earlier in May, is likely to subside.