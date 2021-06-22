Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If a court clears the way, the state of Virginia will not just remove a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city of Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. It will also excavate a little-known piece of history from inside the massive monument’s base: a 134-year-old copper time capsule. Historical records and recent imaging tests suggest the capsule’s presence. Some have speculated that it contains a rare, valuable and historically significant photo of a deceased President Abraham Lincoln. The carefully planned removal project is contingent on the resolution of two still-pending lawsuits.