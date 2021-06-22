Trump-linked tycoon postpones bid to delist Dubai developer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The billionaire founder of one of Dubai’s largest developers has postponed a bid to take the firm private. DAMAC Properties said in a notice to the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday that the proposed deal was being shelved amid a review of the offer by the United Arab Emirates’ securities regulator. It didn’t offer further details. Earlier this month, the company’s founder made a $595 million offer to buy out minority shareholders in a move that would delist the firm from the local stock exchange. DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Donald Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments.