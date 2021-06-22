Spanish film festival shifts to gender neutral awards

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s San Sebastián International Film Festival says its acting awards will this year be gender neutral for the first time. The Silver Shell for best actor and best actress are to be replaced by the Silver Shell for best leading performance and for best supporting performance at the event in September. The move follows a similar step taken by the Berlin Film Festival, held last March, and is part of a growing trend. The festival announced Tuesday that the change stems from a belief that gender is a “social and political construct” and will no longer be a metric to distinguish between performances.