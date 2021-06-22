Should reporters challenge or ignore election disbelievers?

NEW YORK (AP) — Political figures unwilling to say they believe in the results of last year’s presidential election pose a quandary for some in television news. Should they interview and challenge such disbelievers on the air or effectively ban them? While many mainstream TV news programs debate the issue, it may actually be somewhat moot. There’s not much of a rush of these politicians to get on the air, and some interviews that have taken place have proven unsatisfying. The debate was largely started by a former journalist who now works at Comedy Central and keeps close tabs on things through his Twitter account.