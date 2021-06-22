Prosecutors balk at Avenatti’s 7th sentencing delay request

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors did not find Michael Avenatti’s seventh request to delay sentencing a charm, saying he should be forced to hear his punishment next week for trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million. Prosecutors on Tuesday urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject the request Avenatti’s lawyers made Monday for a two-month delay. They said representatives of Nike and a California youth basketball league coach say the victims want sentencing to occur as scheduled. Avenatti was convicted early last year. He faces other fraud charges at upcoming trials in Los Angeles and New York. He has pleaded not guilty.