Palestinian Authority arrests activist over online criticism

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority has detained a prominent activist and held him overnight after he criticized its policies in a series of online posts and accused it of detaining another individual for political reasons. The PA, which has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has come under intense criticism in recent weeks after canceling the first elections in 15 years and being largely sidelined by last month’s 11-day Gaza war. Issa Amro, an outspoken critic of both Israel and the PA who has been arrested by both in the past, was held overnight and appeared before prosecutors Tuesday. He was released but told to return Wednesday, when he could be charged.