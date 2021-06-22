Pakistan premier criticized for comments on sexual violence

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing growing criticism at home for seemingly blaming a rise in sexual violence in Pakistan on women wearing “very few clothes.” Khan drew nationwide condemnation Tuesday from human rights activists and the country’s opposition, which sought an apology. The controversial comments aired over the weekend came in an interview on Axios, a documentary news series on HBO. Khan said: “If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots.” Khan’s government has faced criticism over its failure to curb sexual attacks on women since he came into power by winning a simple majority in parliamentary elections in 2018.