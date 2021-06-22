Millennial Money: Should you take money advice from Reddit?

The r/personalfinance subreddit has 14.6 million members, many of whom share and request money advice. For some people, this channel may provide an easy and accessible way to start thinking about their money and making the most of it. They may even feel solidarity when others share their money experiences. But the advice is a mixed bag of unverified information. If you plan to follow money advice from Reddit, first double-check the advice through other sources. And take advantage of other free online resources for advice, like 211.org.