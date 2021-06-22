Man pleads guilty to threatening candidates Biden, Harris

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before last year’s election. The U.S. attorney’s office announced in a news release that James Reed of Frederick pleaded guilty Tuesday to the federal charge of threats to a major candidate for president or vice president. He was convicted of related state charges. According to Reed’s plea, a door camera at a home with signs supporting Biden caught him leaving a threatening letter. A Secret Service agent’s affidavit states the letter said “Grandpa Biden” and Harris would be attacked and executed. Reed faces up to five years in prison at sentencing next month.