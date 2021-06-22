Indicted Rochester mayor defeated in Democratic primary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has lost her race for a third term. Warren came up short in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against City Councilman Malik Evans. Warren had remained defiant through a tumultuous second term during which both she and her husband were indicted: She for alleged campaign finance violations, and he for alleged drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Warren also faced calls for her resignation over her handling of the death of Daniel Prude in police custody last year. Evans’ win all but guarantees his ascension to mayor. There is no Republican candidate on the November ballot. Evans also has the Working Families line.