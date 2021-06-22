German railway announces plan to reopen 20 closed routes

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national rail operator has announced plans to reopen 20 stretches of railway around the country that have been closed over the years. The move announced Tuesday is intended to help get more people and freight on trains as the country steps up efforts to fight climate change. The stretches that state-owned Deutsche Bahn plans to revive have a total length of 245 kilometers (152 miles). They were chosen after a team of experts assessed shuttered routes totaling around 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) for potential viability. The routes include several suburban lines in and around Berlin and Duesseldorf and a cross-border connection from Breisach in Germany’s southwestern corner to Colmar, France.