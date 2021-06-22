Europol: Extremists sought to use pandemic to spread hate

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s police agency says extremists sought to use the global pandemic to “spread hate propaganda and exacerbate mistrust in public institutions” in 2020. The Europol agency said in a report Tuesday that COVID-19 and the economic crisis and social unrest it spawned “contributed to polarization in society, causing attitudes to harden and increasing acceptance of intimidation, including calls to commit violent acts.” The annual report analyzing terrorism-related incidents across the EU counted 57 “completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks” in six EU nations and 62 “terrorist incidents” in the U.K. in 2020. In all, 21 people were killed in extremist attacks last year — nine in a right-wing attack in Germany and 12 people in six jihadist-inspired attacks.