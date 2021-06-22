England players Mount and Chilwell to isolate at Euro 2020

LONDON (AP) — England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to remain in isolation until Monday after their contact with a coronavirus-infected opponent at the European Championship. They will miss the last group game on Tuesday but will be available for the round of 16 if England wins Group D by beating the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. The would be unavailable for the last-16 game on Monday if England finishes second in the group. Mount and Chilwell started isolating on Monday after Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour returned a positive test following their game on Friday at Wembley.