Dirty laundry in space? NASA, Tide tackle cleaning challenge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is teaming up with the maker of Tide to figure out how to do laundry in space. Now astronauts don’t clean their clothes. They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can’t take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them. NASA wants to change that and stop throwing away tons of dirty clothes every year _ especially with moon missions on the horizon. Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday that it will send a pair of Tide detergent and stain removal experiments to the space station later this year and next.