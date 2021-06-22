Construction starts on $899M station at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems. Officials say the station will solve a decades-old problem. The Airport Metro Connector will connect with an automated people mover train being built to carry people to and from the airport’s terminals. Officials described the start of construction as a pivotal milestone. The station will have platforms to access Metro light rail trains, a bus plaza, a drop-off zone for travelers, a bicycle hub and commercial space.