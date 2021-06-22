Colombia reaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia has reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the tenth country in the world to hit the grim milestone. The South American nation of 50 million has been registering a growing number of daily cases since April and over the past seven days it had the world’s third-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19, according to data published by Oxford University. President Iván Duque has blamed antigovernment protests that began at the end of April for many of the fatalities. But epidemiologists in Colombia said it’s too soon to tell how much of an impact the protests had on the current COVID-19 surge.