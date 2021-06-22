California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A San Diego-area school district has voted to fire the head basketball coach after tortillas were hurled at a basketball team from a mostly Latino high school. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the Coronado Unified School Board voted 5-0 in closed session Tuesday night to release JD Laaperi of Coronado High School. Several team members from the mostly white school were captured on video throwing tortillas at mostly Latino Orange Glen High members following a Coronado victory Saturday. The district has apologized and several investigations are under way.