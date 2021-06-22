Global shares mixed after rebound on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed after Wall Street’s recovery from its latest bout of jitters over future central bank policies. Benchmarks fell Tuesday in Paris and Frankfurt but gained in London, Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures were marginally lower and oil prices fell back. The initial jolt from the Federal Reserve’s reminder last week that it will eventually offer less help for markets appears to have passed. In written testimony to be delivered at a congressional oversight hearing Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his view that inflation’s recent jump to a 13-year high will prove temporary.