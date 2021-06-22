Aid group halts work in migrant detention centers in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Aid group Doctors Without Borders says it is suspending activities in two overcrowded Libyan detention centers in Tripoli due to increased violence, abuse and ill treatment of migrants and refugees held there by Libyan authorities. Beatrice Lau, MSF’s head of mission in Libya, said in a statement Tuesday the decision was not an easy one to make. She says: “However, the persistent pattern of violent incidents and serious harm to refugees and migrants, as well as the risk to the safety of our staff, has reached a level that we are no longer able to accept,” she said. MSF is the abbreviation for the French name of the group, Medecins Sans Frontieres.