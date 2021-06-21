UK infected blood probe focuses on school where dozens died

LONDON (AP) — A public inquiry into Britain’s contaminated blood scandal, which led to the deaths of more than 2,000 people in the 1970s and ’80s, began hearing evidence Monday. The inquiry heard from former students who attended a school for disabled children where dozens died after being given blood products tainted with HIV and hepatitis. A health center at Treloar’s College gave children infected blood products such as plasma to treat their haemophilia, a condition that impairs the body’s ability to make blood clots. Some 89 former students were infected with HIV or hepatitis as a result, and the majority of them died. The inquiry is part of a larger investigation into what’s been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of Britain’s revered public health care system.