Sedition trial linked to Jordan palace drama kicks off

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian state media say the highly anticipated trial of a former top adviser to King Abdullah II and a relative of the monarch has begun at the state security court. The pair is facing sedition and incitement charges revolving around an unprecedented public rift in the royal family. The defendants are accused of conspiring with Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of the king, to foment unrest against the monarch while soliciting foreign help. Hamzah is the central figure, though he is not facing charges. The trial began on Monday under tight security and was closed to the media. The defendants are the most senior establishment figures to appear before the court.