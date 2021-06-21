SAG Awards will return in February 2022 with 2-hour show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will return to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition, which will air the last weekend in February. The SAG Awards adopted a one-hour, completely virtual format for this year’s show, which saw “Trial of the Chicago 7” crowned the top film ensemble and television acting honors going to the casts of “The Crown” for drama and “Schitt’s Creek” for comedy. The show’s Feb. 27 airdate originally belonged to the Oscars, which has pushed its 2022 ceremony back to March 27. The SAG Awards are often a reliable Oscar harbinger, though this year “Nomadland” took home the best picture Academy Award.