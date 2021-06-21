New this week: Whales, ‘LFG,’ ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’

This week’s new entertainment releases includes Conan O’Brien closing out his TBS late-night show and the new soccer documentary “LFG,” a revealing look at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s battle for equal pay. For something a little more natural, Apple TV+ has the new humpback whale documentary “Fathom” on Friday. It follows two scientists studying whale communication and culture separately. Then there’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” arriving Friday on Disney+. Based on the children’s books by Trenton Lee Stewart, the story follows four gifted orphans who are recruited to infiltrate a secretive institute.