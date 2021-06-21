More changes made to Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America have submitted another revised reorganization plan as they continue to work toward a goal of emerging from bankruptcy this fall. A plan filed late last week increases the amount of money from the BSA and its local councils that would go into a trust fund for survivors of child sex abuse. But the BSA appears to be backing away from a controversial settlement with one of its insurers that was roundly criticized by attorneys for abuse victims. A hearing regarding the latest proposal is scheduled for July 20.