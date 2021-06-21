Liz Weston: How to harness your HSA’s superpowers

A health savings account allows people with high deductible insurance plans to pay their medical costs with tax-advantaged dollars. But an HSA also can be a great way to save for retirement, since balances can be rolled over from year to year and invested for growth. In certain circumstances, you could even use HSAs to help your children save. To get the maximum benefit, though, you need to have enough cash on hand to pay any health care costs out of pocket so the money in an HSA can be left alone to grow.