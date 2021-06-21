Fires destroy 2 churches on Canadian Indigenous reserves

OLIVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say two Roman Catholic churches on First Nations reserves in British Columbia have burned to the ground in overnight fires. The RCMP say both churches were destroyed and investigators are treating the fires as suspicious. The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation recently announced the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. It operated between 1890 and 1969. The Roman Catholic Church has not offered a formal apology and made amends for its role in Canada’s former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools